Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 899 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 77,714 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 26,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

