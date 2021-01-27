Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $392,000 in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2021 // Comments off

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $169.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.91.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.