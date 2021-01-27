Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $392,000 in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $169.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.91.

