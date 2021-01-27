Calton & Associates Inc. Has $417,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,333 shares of company stock valued at $106,085,379. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

Broadcom stock opened at $463.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $470.00. The company has a market cap of $188.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

