Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,318,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,907.95 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,767.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,632.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,848.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

