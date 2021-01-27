Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,944,000 after acquiring an additional 98,025 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.