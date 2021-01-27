Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 512 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,520,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,547,000 after purchasing an additional 79,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,642,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,989,000 after acquiring an additional 191,181 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,292,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,330,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70.

