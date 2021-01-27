Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 127 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 207,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,027 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $177.23 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $178.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.27 and a 200-day moving average of $160.92.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

