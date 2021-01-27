Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Caleres alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of CAL opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.47. Caleres has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $647.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Caleres will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,381.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,985.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 252.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Caleres by 187.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter worth $101,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Caleres by 20.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caleres (CAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.