Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.91. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,782 shares of company stock worth $18,542,799 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.