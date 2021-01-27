C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.50. 2,496,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

