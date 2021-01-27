C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,682,000 after acquiring an additional 436,158 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 739,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,597,000 after buying an additional 280,774 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 287,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,399,000 after buying an additional 204,673 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 305,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,227,000 after buying an additional 197,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,242,000 after buying an additional 145,941 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Stephens downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.65.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.35. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.