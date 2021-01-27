Bytom (BTM) Market Capitalization Achieves $85.89 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $85.89 million and approximately $26.86 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0612 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,651,794,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,404,509,069 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

