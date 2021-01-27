Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.62

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $4.40. Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 757,874 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$463.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 8.99.

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.