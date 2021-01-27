Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:HOM.U)

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$233.38 million and a PE ratio of 5.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.70. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$7.51 and a 1 year high of C$13.35.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

