Bryant R. Riley Buys 4,093 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $198,756.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,955,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,652,191.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,672 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $79,888.16.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Bryant R. Riley acquired 100,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $4,600,000.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Bryant R. Riley bought 15,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $487,950.00.

B. Riley Financial stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 23,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,414. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.27. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 607.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 124.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

