Brunswick (BC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Brunswick to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BC opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

