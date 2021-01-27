BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,009 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.66% of BRP worth $38,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $828,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BRP by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,177,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in BRP by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,604,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,743,000 after buying an additional 71,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO stock opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.30. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 3.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. BRP’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.