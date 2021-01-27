Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,146,000 after acquiring an additional 97,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after acquiring an additional 462,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,685,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,367,000 after acquiring an additional 93,112 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,354.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.85.

CL stock opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.05.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

