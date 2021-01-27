Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,046,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Shares of T opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $212.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

