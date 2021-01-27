Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 74,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.31.

Shares of MA stock opened at $327.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 515,952 shares of company stock worth $164,523,030 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

