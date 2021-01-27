Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CL opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average of $80.05. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on CL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.85.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 26,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,253,046.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,251,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

