Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Position Trimmed by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,518 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $8,149,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 17,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 110,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

