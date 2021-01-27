Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Stake Reduced by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 90.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter worth $218,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 103.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RA opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

