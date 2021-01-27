Brokers Set Expectations for National Bank Holdings Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get National Bank alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NBHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NBHC opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $40,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,574.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $290,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,649.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in National Bank by 311.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in National Bank by 214.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in National Bank by 95.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its position in National Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 255,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in National Bank by 69.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.