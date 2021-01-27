Brokers Set Expectations for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95.

HALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

HALO stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.06 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 24,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $981,879.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,168.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $465,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,625.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,376 shares of company stock worth $7,363,508. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

