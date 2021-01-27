Brokers Set Expectations for Fulton Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of FULT opened at $14.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 272,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 97,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 27,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

