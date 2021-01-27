Brokers Offer Predictions for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.75 per share for the year.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

MPW has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $21.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,315 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 477,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 360,168 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,418,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 786,137 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.