Brokers Issue Forecasts for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCBI. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $63.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,965,000 after buying an additional 167,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 151,640 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 130,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,704,000 after buying an additional 128,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

