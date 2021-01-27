Brokers Issue Forecasts for At Home Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for At Home Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.15.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HOME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on At Home Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.72.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $25.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $542,510.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $325,467.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,971.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,440,642 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in At Home Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after acquiring an additional 457,957 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in At Home Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 586,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 73,902 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 46,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 876.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 484,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 164,455 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.