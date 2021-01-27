Brokerages Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Target Price at $37.00

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ZURVY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $41.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.25.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.