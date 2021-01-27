Brokerages Set Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) PT at $275.06

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.06.

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $280.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.92. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $921,941.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,800.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $374,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,347 shares of company stock worth $33,068,600. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $1,734,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 1,810.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

