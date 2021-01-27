Brokerages Set Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) PT at $13.30

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,750 shares of company stock worth $689,925. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 785.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRRM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,877. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 125.10 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.71 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. Analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

