Brokerages Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Target Price at $72.04

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.58.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,156.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,835 shares of company stock worth $31,793,531 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.73.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $631.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.91 million. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.