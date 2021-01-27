Brokerages Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT at $137.38

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,741,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $122,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,913. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 96.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,224,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEGA traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.45. 1,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,158. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.96. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $147.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

