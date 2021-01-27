Brokerages Set Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Price Target at $49.00

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,307 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $5,334,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $18,354,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $17,725,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 477.90, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. Analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

