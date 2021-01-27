Brokerages Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT at $170.56

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVAX. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Novavax stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.28. Novavax has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $189.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($5.57). The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,575.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,730,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,681,000 after acquiring an additional 357,715 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,791,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,729,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Novavax by 627.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 123,377 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

