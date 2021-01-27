Brokerages Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT at $97.17

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.47.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

NTRS stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.85. The company had a trading volume of 33,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,745. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $104.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.05.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 590.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,771,000 after acquiring an additional 545,917 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,138,000 after acquiring an additional 203,746 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 261.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 179,053 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 821.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 162,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 145,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

