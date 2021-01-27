Brokerages Set Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) PT at $71.80

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NYSE LSPD traded down $5.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 597,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,014. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $79.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.24.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

