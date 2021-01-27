Brokerages Set Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) PT at $17.50

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

KLDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLDO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,143,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLDO stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.65. 5,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,656. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.02.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

