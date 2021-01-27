Brokerages Set Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) PT at $71.56

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,200,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,686 shares of company stock worth $5,399,155. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,826,000 after purchasing an additional 542,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,512,000 after purchasing an additional 447,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,456,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,247,000 after purchasing an additional 44,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,167,000 after buying an additional 629,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.81 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

