Brokerages Set Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Target Price at $28.75

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Get Griffon alerts:

In related news, Director Henry A. Alpert bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,829.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Griffon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at $733,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,707,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

GFF stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $27.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $660.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.40 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.