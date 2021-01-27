Brokerages Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Price Target at $67.20

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELS opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.93. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

