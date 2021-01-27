Brokerages Set Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Price Target at €9.25

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.23 ($10.86).

Several brokerages recently commented on ENI. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of ETR:ENI traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during trading on Friday, reaching €8.53 ($10.03). The stock had a trading volume of 5,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.87. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €13.61 ($16.01).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

