Brokerages Set CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Price Target at $98.14

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CGI by 876.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,078,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,212 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CGI by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,485,000 after acquiring an additional 486,970 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CGI by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 419,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 311,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CGI by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,113,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,525,000 after acquiring an additional 219,564 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.20. CGI has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $86.09. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

