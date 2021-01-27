Brokerages Set Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) PT at $48.96

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.96.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bruker by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

