Brokerages Expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to Post $0.19 EPS

Analysts expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Vocera Communications posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

VCRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $44.73 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -124.25 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $89,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $474,234.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,206 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,165. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,109,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 215,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 133,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Vocera Communications by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 58,703 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

