Brokerages Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.90. ITT reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Burney Co. boosted its stake in ITT by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 65.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in ITT in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.