Brokerages Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Hercules Capital posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.22 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.33. 9,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,780. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

In related news, Director Carol L. Foster acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.50. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

