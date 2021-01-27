Brokerages Expect Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Archrock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. Archrock posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AROC shares. Capital One Financial cut Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

NYSE AROC opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,462.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the third quarter worth about $100,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 29.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 543,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 29.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 49,326 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the third quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

