Brokerages Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.78 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $5.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $20.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $20.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.26 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $685,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,581.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,316. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,135,000 after acquiring an additional 572,573 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 81.3% in the third quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,527,000 after acquiring an additional 568,508 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,173,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,344,000 after acquiring an additional 83,719 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at about $126,413,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 669,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,737,000 after acquiring an additional 40,303 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.01. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $91.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

